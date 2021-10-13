Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.60. Vince shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

