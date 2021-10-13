Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $25.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

