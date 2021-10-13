Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Virgin Galactic worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virgin Galactic Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
