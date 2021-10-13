Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Virgin Galactic worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.