Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on the stock.

VTSCY opened at $10.95 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

