VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the period. VMware makes up about 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $92,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $29,529,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 14,425.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,750 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,003. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

