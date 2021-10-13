VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $252.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

