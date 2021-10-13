VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 275.4% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $467,000.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

