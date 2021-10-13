Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,614. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,769,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

