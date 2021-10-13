Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,665,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,363,000 after buying an additional 471,350 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

