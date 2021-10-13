Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $716,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

