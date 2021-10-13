Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.