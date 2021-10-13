Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

