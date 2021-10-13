Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.69 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.