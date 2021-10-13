Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Truist Securities

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMG opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.