Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $45.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.52 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $196.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 101,033 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

