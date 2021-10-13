Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.99). Approximately 229,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 540,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £601.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.68.

In other news, insider Grenville Turner acquired 87,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 64,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

