Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $234.27

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $234.27, but opened at $226.25. Wayfair shares last traded at $226.10, with a volume of 17,605 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,164. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

