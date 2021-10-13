WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 26,328 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

