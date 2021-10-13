WBI Investments Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $6,536,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $116.06.

