WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,043 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

