WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

