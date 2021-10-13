Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.