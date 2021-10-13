Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,953,000 after purchasing an additional 288,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $527.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

