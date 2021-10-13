Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

