Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,171,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,678,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

