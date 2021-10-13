Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

