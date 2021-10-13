Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DMO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 23,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,804. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.