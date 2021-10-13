Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DMO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 23,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,804. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
