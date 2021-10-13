Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Sells 14,330 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,712.00.

Shares of WVVI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.03. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.