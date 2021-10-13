Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Sells 6,641 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,712.00.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

