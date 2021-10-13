William Monroe Buys 30,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe acquired 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

ICD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

