WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.58

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $38.11. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 413,844 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

