Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

