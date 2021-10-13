Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Woodward is focused on diversifying its revenue stream. The company has been investing significantly in technologies to secure fresh businesses. It is spending on new manufacturing units and automation equipment to perk up efficiency and bolster production. Aerospace business is expected to improve in the upcoming quarters, driven by Boeing 737 MAX’s service recovery across key markets and the gradual increase in aircraft production rates. Strength across natural gas and renewables portfolio is expected to boost Woodward’s position in the power generation market. However, persistent global supply chain woes pose a major concern. Changes in aftermarket pricing might affect its sales. Guided weapons volume is expected to decline in fiscal 2022. Stiff competition from major players in the United States and abroad is another headwind.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

