Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$34,500.00 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 10,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

