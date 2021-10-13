WPP plc (LON:WPP) Plans GBX 12.50 Dividend

WPP plc (LON:WPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 984 ($12.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 981.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 974.09. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

