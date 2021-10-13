Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.30

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

A number of research firms have commented on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.