Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$9.98. Approximately 1,135,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,107,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XBC shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

