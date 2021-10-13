Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $2.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 334,505 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,065 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 182,555 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.