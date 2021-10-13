YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is Algert Global LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. YETI makes up about 1.0% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 9,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,896,641. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

