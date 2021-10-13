YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,184.91

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.91 ($15.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 104,890 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,186.18.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

