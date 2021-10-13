Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OFC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 2,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after buying an additional 500,419 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

