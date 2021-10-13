Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the lowest is $418.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

DSKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.