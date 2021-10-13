Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

