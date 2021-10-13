Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post sales of $187.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $434.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 60.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unifi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

