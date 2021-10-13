Zacks: Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $11.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,508. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

