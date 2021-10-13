Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post sales of $227.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $227.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

