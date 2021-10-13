Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average of $348.06. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $413.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

