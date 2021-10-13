Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.30. 8,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,510. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 139,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 876,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,220,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

