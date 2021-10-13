Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

IRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 77,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,811. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

