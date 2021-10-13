Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

